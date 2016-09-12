Syria's army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow for trapped civilians to be evacuated, Russia's foreign minister announced.
The announcement came as Syrian regime forces cornered rebels in the city.
News BriefsKislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16
Syrian army halts attacks in Aleppo
