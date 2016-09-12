IsraelNationalNews.com

Syrian army halts attacks in Aleppo

Syria's army on Thursday halted its attacks in Aleppo to allow for trapped civilians to be evacuated, Russia's foreign minister announced.

The announcement came as Syrian regime forces cornered rebels in the city.



