05:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Ohio senate approves anti-BDS bill The Ohio Senate on Thursday approved a bill targeting the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the Cleveland Jewish News reports. The bill was approved by a 26-5 vote, two weeks after the Ohio House of Representatives approved the legislation. Read more



