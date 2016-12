At least 50,000 Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists have been killed by the American-led coalition since it began operations in Iraq and Syria in late 2014, a senior U.S. military official said Thursday, according to AFP.

The operation, using planes and drones from a dozen or so members of the anti-ISIS coalition, has since August 2014 conducted some 16,000 air strikes against the jihadists in Iraq and Syria -- two-thirds of them in Iraq.