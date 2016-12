02:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Trump names Andy Puzder as labor secretary President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named fast-food executive Andy Puzder as his labor secretary. Puzder, chief executive of the fast food company CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., has been a vocal advocate for cutting back regulations he says have stifled growth in the restaurant industry.



