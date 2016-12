Hundreds of young men and women have come from around the country in recent days to the town of Amona to be there when police security forces come to dismantle the town by the December 25 deadline set by the High Court, the Kikar Hebrew news site reported.

Tents and temporary structures had to be erected to accommodate all of the supporters who have flocked to Amona. More are expected to arrive in the coming days to prevent the evacuation of the town.