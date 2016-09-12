01:46 Reported News Briefs Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16 20-year-old stabbed to death in Petah Tikva A 20-year-old man was stabbed on Thursday evening during a fight in Petah Tikva. The man was taken to the Beilinson Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died of his injuries. Police are investigating.



► ◄ Last Briefs