A 20-year-old man was stabbed on Thursday evening during a fight in Petah Tikva.
The man was taken to the Beilinson Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died of his injuries. Police are investigating.
News BriefsKislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16
20-year-old stabbed to death in Petah Tikva
