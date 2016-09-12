IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16

20-year-old stabbed to death in Petah Tikva

A 20-year-old man was stabbed on Thursday evening during a fight in Petah Tikva.

The man was taken to the Beilinson Hospital with serious injuries, where he later died of his injuries. Police are investigating.



