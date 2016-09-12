IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 9, 5777 , 09/12/16

Hapoel Be'er Sheva advances to Europa League's last 32

The Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer team on Thursday evening played to a 1-1 tie with Southampton, and thus advanced to the last 32 in the Europa League.

Maor Buzaglo scored for Be’er Sheva in the 78th minute.



