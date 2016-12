18:03 Reported News Briefs Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Son of 'Sopranos' actor arrested for spray-painting swastika Read more



The son of Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was arrested for spray-painting a swastika on a college campus in New York State. ► ◄ Last Briefs