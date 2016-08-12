Shooting, kidnapping attacks foiled in Gush Etzion

It was disclosed, Thursday, that an operation of the Shabak Israel Security Agency in cooperation with the police and Israel Defense Forces uncovered an extensive Hamas infrastructure which worked to carry out shooting and abduction attacks for the purpose of capturing a bargaining chip. Many weapons were seized, including two Kalashnikov rifles, three handguns, a shotgun, long and short M16s, ammunition and clips.

In preparation for the attack, members of the network from Surif and Hebron observing Israeli forces in Surif. Among the main parties is a terrorist Ibrahim Abdullah Ghanimat of Surif, born in 1958 and serving a life sentence for his involvement in deadly attacks in the '90s, including the kidnapping and murder of soldier Sharon Edri. Indictments are expected in the coming days.