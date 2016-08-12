Minister Gamliel: We'll defeat BDS with online training

Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, who leads the Israeli national digital initiative, announced, Thursday, that she will extend assistance in providing digital platforms for online trading to small and medium-sized businesses in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at the founding of the Binyamin Council Region's business forum, Gamliel said, "This is another step in our overall war against the boycott movement. We must not give up. A digital world that allows online trading can beat the BDS. In the last five months we have helped more than 80 small and medium businesses in Judea and Samaria. In 2017-2018, I will increase the support and we'll reach many hundred more. It is important to the Israeli economy. It is important to the security and status of Israel."