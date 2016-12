14:23 Reported News Briefs Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 'How to save Amona? Annex it!' Read more



A political analyst offers a simple suggestion, based on the law that government can annex any territory – free of Supreme Court review. ► ◄ Last Briefs