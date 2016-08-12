Police raided, Thursday morning, an office on Salah Ad-Din Street in Jerusalem, which was suspected of illegal use by the Democratic Front terror group.
Among other things, the communications station was used for disseminating incitement content.
News BriefsKislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16
Police raid Jerusalem DFLP incitement station
