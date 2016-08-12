IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
14:12
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16

Police raid Jerusalem DFLP incitement station

Police raided, Thursday morning, an office on Salah Ad-Din Street in Jerusalem, which was suspected of illegal use by the Democratic Front terror group.

Among other things, the communications station was used for disseminating incitement content.



Last Briefs