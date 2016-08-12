PM: Add more countries to multinational emergency force

Following his meeting on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsiparas and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced the three countries had agreed to promote regional multinational rescue and emergency forces which the three countries will form.

Netanyahu continued, "However, we would like to add other countries to the joint command center for emergencies such as fires, earthquakes, floods and others. We want to plan the structure of the force and share this mission among the various countries, which would greatly help security and assuring the lives of the citizens of all countries here in the region as well as in other countries."