Prosecutors to oppose parole for Katzav

Prosecutors will oppose early release for former president Moshe Katzav at a hearing of the parole board on Sunday, according to Channel 10 Television. Katzav is serving seven years for rape and other offenses.

Police are also opposed. Sources in the State Prosecutor's Office said Katzav still feels he is the victim in the case. At the same time Katzav has received treatment for those who deny any wrongdoing and officials involved in the program will testify for parole, explaining that Katzav is interested in continuing the treatment after his release.