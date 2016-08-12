Liberman: Judicial war of attrition against Israel

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Thursday morning, "A judicial war of attrition against Israel is currently being waged by international bodies, funded by international bodies, including the European countries."

Liberman explained, "The defense establishment is currently dealing with 260 Supreme Court petitions, 110 against Jewish settlement and 150 against the state of Israel." Saying, "We are simply not prepared for it in terms of resources and manpower," he added, "There is no doubt that the petitions are primarily designed to harass the whole system in a number of ways and we must reach some kind of dialogue on the matter, including with the Supreme Court because it's impossible that everyone files [a petition with] the court and it goes there for discussion."