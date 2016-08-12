If you heard an explosion in the Be'er Sheva' area, Thursday morning, it is likely to have come from a controlled blast by military industried in the Ramat Beka' area.
If you haven't, expect it to happen by noon.
|
09:34
Reported
News BriefsKislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16
Blasting in the Be'er Sheva' area
If you heard an explosion in the Be'er Sheva' area, Thursday morning, it is likely to have come from a controlled blast by military industried in the Ramat Beka' area.
If you haven't, expect it to happen by noon.
Last Briefs