  Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16

Blasting in the Be'er Sheva' area

If you heard an explosion in the Be'er Sheva' area, Thursday morning, it is likely to have come from a controlled blast by military industried in the Ramat Beka' area.

If you haven't, expect it to happen by noon.



