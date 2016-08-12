Report: Yaalon did not know about Iran sub link

Former defense minister Moshe Yaalon, was not aware that the Iranian regime was a partner in the German corporation ThyssenKrupp, which produces the submarines acquired by Israel, according to Yedioth Aharonoth.

Yaalon reportedly was not updated that the Iranians had higher holdings in the company - almost 8% - diluted later after pressure from the United States as part of sanctions against Iran. He also did not know that a representative of Iranian foreign investments company IFIC sat on the board of ThyssenKrupp until 2005 - the same period during which Israeli dialogue took place with the company to determine the characterization of the submarines were purchased.