07:22
  Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16

Kalashnikov rifle seized in Yatta

An Israel Defense Forces unit found a Kalashnikov rifle, Wednesday evening, during searches in the Palestinian Authority village of Yatta in the Hevron Hills.

The rifle was turned over to security agencies for analysis.



