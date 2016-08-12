An Israel Defense Forces unit found a Kalashnikov rifle, Wednesday evening, during searches in the Palestinian Authority village of Yatta in the Hevron Hills.
Kalashnikov rifle seized in Yatta
An Israel Defense Forces unit found a Kalashnikov rifle, Wednesday evening, during searches in the Palestinian Authority village of Yatta in the Hevron Hills.
The rifle was turned over to security agencies for analysis.
