  Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16

Two Hamas terrorists killed in latest tunnel collapse

Two Hamas terrorists were killed on Wednesday evening when a terror tunnel collapsed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza.

Several other people were injured in the collapse, according to various reports in the Arab media.



