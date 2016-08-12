Two Hamas terrorists were killed on Wednesday evening when a terror tunnel collapsed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza.
Several other people were injured in the collapse, according to various reports in the Arab media.
News BriefsKislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16
Two Hamas terrorists killed in latest tunnel collapse
