01:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Trump appoints EPA critic to head environmental agency President-elect Donald Trump has selected Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Pruitt has been a vocal critic of the EPA since being elected in the 2010 Tea Party wave. He has filed numerous lawsuits against the environmental policies of the Obama administration, winning big victories against the administration’s Clean Power Plan to combat climate change and the Waters of the United States rule to prevent pollution of America's waterways. Critics called the Waters of the United States rule charged that the rule constituted a land grab by the US government. Read more



