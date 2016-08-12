Denmark's chief rabbi: No legal ban on circumcision

Rabbi Yair Melchior, the chief of rabbi of Denmark and a member of the Council of European Rabbis, clarified on Wednesday evening that the Danish Medical Association did not recommend a legal ban on circumcision before the age of 18.

The clarification came following reports in the media that the Danish Medical Association had considered suggesting a legal ban on the procedure for children under the age of 18, because it believed circumcision should be “an informed, personal choice” that young men make for themselves.