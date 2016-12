21:58 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Terrorist murderer on list of university's 'famous alumni' Read more



The Open University website lists arch-terrorist Samir Kuntar, who smashed a 4 year old's skull, as a 'famous graduate.'