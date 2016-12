20:49 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 High Court allows delay for destruction of Gush Etzion memorial Read more



The High Court agreed to delay the destruction of a memorial for fallen IDF soldiers in Gush Etzion to show sensitivity towards residents. ► ◄ Last Briefs