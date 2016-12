19:33 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Remand extended for ex-MK suspected trading votes for bribes Read more



The Magistrate Court extended the remand of the former MK accused of accepting bribes during his service in the Knesset by 5 days.