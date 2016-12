19:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 'Evacuating Amona could harm relations with President Trump' Read more



Former MK Elyakim Haetzni warns that evacuating Amona just as Donald Trump is taking office could adversely affect US-Israel relations. ► ◄ Last Briefs