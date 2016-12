19:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Israel Prize winner Adin Steinsaltz hospitalized after stroke Read more



Israel Prize laureate Adin Steinsaltz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, recovering in ICU and responsive to his surroundings.