18:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Liberman: Israel working to prevent WMDs from reaching Hezbollah Read more



Defense Minister tells EU diplomats Israel is working to prevent advanced weapons, including WMDs from being smuggled to Hezbollah, ► ◄ Last Briefs