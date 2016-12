18:03 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Bnei Akiva petition to allow Jonathan Pollard to move to Israel Read more



Bnei Akiva starts petition to remove the restrictive parole conditions on Jonathan Pollard 1 year after his release from prison.