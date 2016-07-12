Manpower chief seeks amends between IDF and religious

In light of the tensions with the religious public caused by the plan to integrate female soldiers into combat units, as well as other issues, the IDF Chief of Manpower is seeking out rabbis with whom to dialogue.

Maj.-Gen. Haggai Topolansky, who commands the IDF Manpower Department, met last night with Col. (res.) Yonatan Baransky – a former Commander of the haredi Netzah Yehuda combat brigade.

Topolansky said he wishes to establish a committee for dialogue with the religious Zionist public, and asked Baransky for names of rabbis he would recommend as members.

(Hillel Fendel)