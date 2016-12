14:18 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Haredi pressure again delays Muezzin Law Read more



Shas has put pressure on the coalition to further soften the bill that was scheduled for a vote today, delaying but not halting its passage. ► ◄ Last Briefs