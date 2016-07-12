Asbestos has been successfully removed from the premises of a Haifa army barracks, an army monitor of the removal has said.
In the Haifa fire of November 24, a number of asbestos roofs of the barracks were burned.
|
14:12
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16
Work to remove asbestos from Haifa army barracks done
Asbestos has been successfully removed from the premises of a Haifa army barracks, an army monitor of the removal has said.
In the Haifa fire of November 24, a number of asbestos roofs of the barracks were burned.
Last Briefs