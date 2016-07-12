IsraelNationalNews.com

Work to remove asbestos from Haifa army barracks done

Asbestos has been successfully removed from the premises of a Haifa army barracks, an army monitor of the removal has said.

In the Haifa fire of November 24, a number of asbestos roofs of the barracks were burned.



