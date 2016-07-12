A baby fell from a second story in the town of Segev Shalom in the Negev, and was brought to the local clinic.
Medics evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, as she was in serious condition.
Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16
Baby falls from height in Negev town, condition serious
