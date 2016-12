13:09 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Talk17 to bring Judea and Samaria's message to the world Read more



American Friends of Ariel is launching a new platform – Talk17 – for sharing the perspectives of Jews from Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs