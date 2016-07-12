PM joins call to open investigation against MK Zahalka

The Im Tirtzu Zionist organization turned to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday with a request to open a criminal investigation against MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) for his continued residency in an illegal home.

Last year, Channel 10 reported that MK Zahalka was living in an illegal community built in Kafr Qara – a revelation uncovered by a drone sent by the Regavim organization.

This week the Israeli news site NRG reported that MK Zahalka is still living in his illegal home in clear violation of the law, despite instructions from the Knesset Planning and Construction Committee to destroy the community, including the MK’s home.

Following the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted the story on his Facebook page, writing: “In the State of Israel there will not be two sets of laws. One law for all – also for Members of Knesset. I expect from the rule of law protectors on the Left and in the media, who for some reason are maintaining a deafening silence, to join in this just demand.”