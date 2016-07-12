80,000 have fled east Aleppo since army operation

(AFP) - At least 80,000 people have fled east Aleppo since the Syrian army began an operation in mid-November to recapture the

rebel-held sector of the second city, a monitor said Tuesday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the figure included residents who have sought refuge in the government-held west of the city and a

Kurdish-controlled enclave between the two sectors.



But it does not include others who have fled south to remaining rebel-held territory, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.