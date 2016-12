(AFP) - Russia said Wednesday that an army colonel working as a military advisor in Syria has died several days after being wounded by rebel shelling in Aleppo.



"Ruslan Galitsky passed away in the hospital as a result of his serious injuries. Russian army medics fought for several days to save his life," the defense ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.



It said he was wounded in the shelling of a residential area in western Aleppo by the "so-called opposition".