MDA launches new app to improve medical assistance

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national EMS organization, recently released a new smartphone app that will not only make it easier for people in Israel to summon medical help, but also allow them to instantly provide the ambulance dispatcher with crucial information, such as the patient’s medical history and a live video feed from the scene.

The new app — “My MADA” — will be among MDA’s technological innovations introduced at the annual Magen David Adom New York Gala on Monday, December 12, 2016, at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, featuring Michael Bloomberg.