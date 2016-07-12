IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
07:36
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16

Pedestrian seriously injured by car in Bat Yam

A pedestrian around the age of 60 was seriously injured this morning from a car in Bat Yam.

Medics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv as he suffered from head injuries.



Last Briefs