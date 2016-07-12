A man was killed last night after his car flipped and erupted in flames on Route 2 near the Wingate Institute .
Medics arrived at the scene and found the man without signs of life; they were forced to confirm the man's death.
|
07:25
Reported
News BriefsKislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16
Man killed in car accident on Route 2 near Wingate
A man was killed last night after his car flipped and erupted in flames on Route 2 near the Wingate Institute .
Medics arrived at the scene and found the man without signs of life; they were forced to confirm the man's death.
Last Briefs