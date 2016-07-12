IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16

Man killed in car accident on Route 2 near Wingate

A man was killed last night after his car flipped and erupted in flames on Route 2 near the Wingate Institute .

Medics arrived at the scene and found the man without signs of life; they were forced to confirm the man's death.



