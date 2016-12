07:07 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Syria army makes new gains, pins down rebels in Aleppo AFP - Syria's army seized key ground Tuesday in its battle for east Aleppo, capturing more districts and penning rebels into less than a quarter of territory they held in mid-November. The advance came as Moscow and Washington traded barbs over stalled efforts to end fighting in the city, where forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have made significant advances since last week.



