Erekat: All the 'settlements' are illegal

Saeb Erekat, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chief negotiator, on Tuesday launched a tirade against Israel, blasting the Regulation Law and calling for action against the Jewish state at the International Criminal Court.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio and quoted by the Hebrew-language NRG website, Erekat referred to the Regulation Law, which passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset on Monday, and said, “All Israeli settlements are illegal and are considered war crimes in terms of international law.”