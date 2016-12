06:30 Reported News Briefs Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Kislev 7, 5777 , 07/12/16 Polish court rejects request to overturn Polanski extradition Read more



Poland's Supreme Court rejects government request to return the extradition case of filmmaker Roman Polanski to a Krakow court. ► ◄ Last Briefs