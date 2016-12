MK Benny Begin (Likud) said on Tuesday that he understood why coalition chairman MK David Bitan had to suspend him from a Knesset committee for breaking with coalition discipline, but said he did not regret voting against the Regulation Law.

"The mechanism of coalition discipline is an important mechanism which is necessary in order for the government and the coalition to function. The coalition chairman did his duty and I am ready to accept the punishment,” Begin told Army Radio.