Judge gives police civics lesson

Two minors were arrested and issued strict restraining orders after demonstrating last Friday against the planned eviction of Amona. District Court Justice Moshe Drori has now ordered them released, harshly criticizing the police for their attempt to muzzle free speech and for their ignorance of the law.

Judge Drori accepted the appeal filed on behalf of the two boys by Atty. Avichai Hajbi of the Honenu Civil Rights organization. He voided the orders distancing them from the entire Binyamin Region, north of Jerusalem, for a month – as well as an order placing one of the boys under house arrest.