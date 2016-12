The IDF has published a map on its Twitter page revealing that Hezbollah has taken over more than 200 towns and villages in southern Lebanon since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Channel 2 News reported Tuesday.

Some of the houses, in which innocent citizens of Lebanon reside, have become rocket launching sites, headquarters and warehouses for rockets. The targets displayed on the map will be the ones attacked by the IDF should a new war be launched on the northern front.