23:15 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 'I think there will be a dramatic change in US-Israel relations' Read more



Former United States ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton spoke with Arutz Sheva about Trump and Obama - and his own chances of becoming secretary of state. ► ◄ Last Briefs