Israeli test scores linked to socio-economic status

There are gaps between students in Israel, based on socio-economic background, according to results of the Progam for International Student Assessmet, released on Tuesday by the Education Ministry.

The Ministry said that "the socio-economic gaps between populations with high and low backgrounds are still significant and high. The ministry is leading a clear policy of reducing the gaps that ensures equal opportunity for each and every child. Accordingly, for the third year the ministry is implementing the differential budgeting model, which budgets more school hours to benefit students of lower socio-economic backgrounds."