Electric company salary anomalies to be regulated

The board of directors of the Israel Electric Company approved, Tuesday evening, the signing of collective bargaining agreements, with the approval of the Government Companies Authority and the Treasury's wage director.

The agreements include early retirement for 350 employees and the granting of permanent status to 180 others by the end of the year. They also contain expansion of the pension base for permanent workers who started after 2004 and the settlement of salary deviations under a Finance Ministry decision in 2013. Negotiations continue on reform in the power sector and its effect on workers' rights.