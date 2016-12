21:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Online petition calls on Trump to move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Read more



The Orthodox Union has started an online petition calling on President-elect Donald Trump to move the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.