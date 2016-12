20:06 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Ramallah to name street after Fidel Castro Read more



The Ramallah municipality has decided to name a street in memory of former Cuban dictator Fidel Casto in "gratitude" for his long support of the PLO. ► ◄ Last Briefs